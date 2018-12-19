Hundreds of Pleasantville kids get gifts from Santa at city celebration

PLEASANTVILLE — Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle’s annual Winter Wonderland Celebration was held Friday, Dec. 7, at the Pleasantville Recreation Center.
More than 400 children attended. Each child received a gift from Santa and Mrs. Claus and 35 bikes were given away to lucky Pleasantville residents. It was a very festive event with plenty of food, music and holiday cheer.
The celebration was sponsored by the PEPP Committee — Pleasantville Envisions Pride and Prosperity — in collaboration with many city businesses and professionals working with the city to create the annual event. It wouldn’t be possible without the volunteer efforts of city employees and AARP members who volunteered to wrap all of the gifts.
Picture: Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle, Sr. and Business Administrator Linda D. Peyton with the winner of one of the donated bikes, 4 year old Alijah Massey and his mother, Dyshai Massey.
