Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Hundreds of Pleasantville kids get gifts from Santa at city celebration

celebration
Buy Now

Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle Sr. and Business Administrator Linda D. Peyton stands with the winner of one of the donated bikes, 4-year-old Alijah Massey, and his mother, Dyshai Massey.

 Cindy Hineline / submitted

PLEASANTVILLE — Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle’s annual Winter Wonderland Celebration was held Friday, Dec. 7, at the Pleasantville Recreation Center.

More than 400 children attended. Each child received a gift from Santa and Mrs. Claus and 35 bikes were given away to lucky Pleasantville residents. It was a very festive event with plenty of food, music and holiday cheer.

The celebration was sponsored by the PEPP Committee — Pleasantville Envisions Pride and Prosperity — in collaboration with many city businesses and professionals working with the city to create the annual event. It wouldn’t be possible without the volunteer efforts of city employees and AARP members who volunteered to wrap all of the gifts.

Picture: Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle, Sr. and Business Administrator Linda D. Peyton with the winner of one of the donated bikes, 4 year old Alijah Massey and his mother, Dyshai Massey.

Contact: Cindy Hineline, Aide to the Mayor, 609.484.3678 or Mayor Tweedle at 609.484.3610

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.