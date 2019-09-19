This past Tuesday evening, Sept. 10, the Pleasantville community came together to celebrate its first Kids and Cops event. The inaugural event brought Pleasantville police officers out to Jokers Field on Pleasantville’s southside to interact in the team’s practice and as an opportunity for kids and cops to get to know each other.
After practice, players, coaches, cheerleading squads and parents joined officers to enjoy pizza graciously provided by Mayor Jesse Tweedle. Snacks, drinks and giveaways were provided by the Pleasantville Police Foundation.
The event was coordinated by Cindy Pitts, Community Police Advisory Board secretary and owner of Lucky Dog Apparel in Pleasantville in cooperation with Jokers Football Cheerleading Coach Shanee Muhamed and Lt. Stacey Schlacter of the Pleasantville Police Community Relations Bureau. Chief Sean Riggin and Deputy Chief Skipp Williams were on hand as well to greet the kids, coaches and parents.
Pastor Kevin Ragland of Lighthouse Community Church, Pat Royal and William Ward from Pleasantville’s Community Police Advisory Board met and mingled with the kids, cops and parents. In addition, Pastor Ed Stump, Pastor David Mozell, Pastor Olga Ceron, Victor Carmona and Pastor Rich Younger of Pleasantville’s Police and Fire Chaplains squad assisted with the event.
The Community Police Advisory Board and the Police Community Relations Bureau have plans to continue to engage the city’s youth through ongoing Kids and Cops events.
