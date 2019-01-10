Letter to the editor

Greetings friends,
As the year comes to a close, I am writing to offer our residents, business owners and community stakeholders a status report on where we stand as a Police Department and as part of our Pleasantville community. 2018 was another solid year for our department, as we saw violent crime rates continue to fall as well as the first reduction in property crimes in several years. Overall, we will start 2019 in a better and safer place than we have in quite some time.
A large part of this crime reduction is due to our investigative units and their continued cooperation with our county, state and federal partners to conduct complex investigations to truly dismantle some of the criminal organizations who prey upon our community. We continue to experience the presence of regional narcotics trafficking organizations who choose to operate from our city, largely due to its prime location and proximity to multiple major thoroughfares. However, our friends at the FBI, ATF and DEA have strengthened their commitment to Pleasantville as we have seen real results from their efforts. In fact, an investigation that started with our Street Crime Unit encompassed so many agencies and eventual arrests that members of our department were honored for their field work and received the National Excellence in Policing Award by the United States Attorney General’s Office.
Unfortunately, our singular focus on violent crime led us to cut other areas, such as our bike unit. We know that our residents and business owners are frustrated by the panhandlers and loitering on our Main Street areas. We have worked with City Council and Mayor Tweedle to re-establish our Community Policing Unit as part of our Community Relations Bureau. We have begun to staff up this unit and will continue to do so through the spring. We have already heard from our friends that the bike officers have made an impact on the central business district and expect continued progress on that front. The Community Relations Bureau is housed in the Pleasantville Housing Authority High Rise Building, and we know this will help our senior residents to sleep a little better as well.
We expect to see better staffing of all of our units as we have had some truly impressive young officers recently graduate from the police academy. These officers will be paired up with training officers for the next few months and then will be cleared for solo patrol work. This will continue the long process of staff replacement at the Police Department, and we look forward to the progress of all these young officers who have chosen Pleasantville to make their home and their career.
Finally, we have begun the work of installing the ShotSpotter system throughout the city. Our command staff has worked with ShotSpotter to identify acoustic sensor placements and we have been overwhelmed by the support of our residents as we work to get the system up and running. We look to have the system fully operational by summer 2019 and maybe sooner if we continue to run ahead of schedule. We thank all of you for your support of this critical project, allowing Pleasantville to be the first city in the nation to fund the project by referendum. Our department and our city leaders believe in our residents to make solid choices for our town, and you have proven us right. I believe congratulations are in order for our entire community.
We look forward to working with you, our residents, business owners, and friends in the coming year to keep Pleasantville safe and secure. We will be here when you need us.
Sincerely,
Sean Riggin
Chief of Police