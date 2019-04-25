May events at the Pleasantville branch of the Atlantic County Library System

ADULT COLORING FOR STRESS RELIEF
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville provides a place for adults to color for fun and relaxation daily May 1-31 during branch hours. Come to the 2nd floor anytime the library is open -- and color your stress away.
ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville is having an ongoing book sale from May 1-31 during regular branch hours. All are welcome to visit the sale room and find readable treasures at a bargain.
PUZZLE ME THIS
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville invites adults to engage their brain at our second-floor jigsaw puzzle station May 1-31 during regular branch hours. Come and see where we have two puzzles going at once.Working on a puzzle is a great way to sharpen your mind and de-stress.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville holds “Storytime University” at 10:30 am on Saturdays, May 4, 11, 18 and 25 for ages 3-6. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning. Children and their caregivers will enjoy stories, songs, rhymes and movement while building language and literacy skills.
INTRODUCTION TO THE INTERNET
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville will offer a free computer-literacy program for adults,“Introduction to the Internet,” on Monday, May 6 at 6 pm. Registration is required, and space is limited. Learn how to navigate the internet for information and fun. Participants must be familiar with the use of a keyboard and mouse.
-more-
WEDNESDAY STEMDAY
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville holds Wednesday STEMdays on May 8 and 22 at 5:30 pm.The free program is open to ages 5-12.Younger children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration for each event is requested. Libraries are great places to explore STEM (Science,Technology, Engineering, and Math). Learn together as we use a variety of mate- rials to make STEM come alive!
I HEART MOM! MOTHER’S DAY CRAFT
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville holds a children’s craft event honoring mothers on Saturday, May 11 at 1:30 pm.The free program is open to ages 5-11; younger chil- dren must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is requested. Come make a sweet keep- sake craft to surprise the mom in your life.
MICROSOFT WORD BASICS
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville will offer adults an introduction to Microsoft Word on Tuesday, May 14 at 2 pm. Registration is required, and space is limited. Participants must be experienced in using a mouse and keyboard. Learn how to create and for- mat documents, use templates, and use clip art.
PLEASANTVILLE PAGE TURNERS
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville holds a monthly book discussion on Tuesday, May 21 from 1:30-3 pm.The branch invites all adults to come together for a relaxing afternoon discussing some of your favorite books. Light snacks will be served. Please advise library staff of any food allergies.
COMPUTER BASICS
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville will offer a free computer-literacy program for adults on Tuesday, May 21 at 2 pm. Registration is required, and space is limited.The session provides an introduction to basic computer skills, including using a mouse and keyboard.
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville is located at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and may be reached by calling 609-641-1778.