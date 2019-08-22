PLEASANTVILLE — Two city firefighters were honored by Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle Sr. at the City Council meeting on Monday, April 19 for "going above and beyond" their duties during the heat wave that blanketed South Jersey the last week of July.
Firefighters Robert Mallory Jr. and Anton Brown received certificates of commendation for taking the initiative to set up a water station in front of the firehouse to help keep pedestrians and motorists hydrated during the extreme heat.
"It is this type of humanitarian, selfless deeds that sometimes go unnoticed," Tweedle noted in the certificate.
He said the city administration thanks the men for "putting our residents first and in representing the Pleasantville Fire Department in such an honorable way."