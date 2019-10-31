The Absecon Public Schools/ Absecon PTO teamed up with the Absecon Police Department on Friday Oct. 25 to offer families two fun-filled events to celebrate Halloween.
The Absecon PTO had its annual Trunk or Treat. Vehicles were decorated by families, teachers and local organizations. They had their most successful night yet with over 500 students and families in attendance.
Absecon Police Department added a new addition "The Haunted Hallway," which was an instant hit. Sgt. Richard Huenke organized the event along with Ptl. Andrew Southrey creative direction to design the first annual Haunted Hallway that ran over four full hallways. Absecon Police Officers dressed in costumes such as Pennywise, Jason and Freddie Krugger to give the students and families a night of fright and fun.
All the funds go towards "Shop with a Cop" during the holiday season. Which helps needy families across Atlantic County shop for the holidays.
The police and the school did a amazing job organizing this event.
