On Saturday, Oct. 26, the 8th grade Carver students, NJHS, and the Girls Club members of The Middle School of Pleasantville participated in their first community service project of the year. Students teamed with Clean Ocean Action for the annual Beach Sweep in Ventnor. Twenty students visited the beach and in pairs, using gloves and buckets, worked to clean the beach of debris. When the debris was collected, students were asked to fill out a data card identifying each piece of debris as either garbage or recycling. Overall, the students really enjoyed themselves all while helping the environment. The weather was perfect and students look forward to the next Beach Sweep in April.

