North Main Street School Bubbles 4 Autism

Bubbles of gleeful conversation floated through the air as the whole student body jammed onto the blacktop at North Main Street School in Pleasantville on Thursday, April 4 to show support for the autism community. . The sunny dispositions of the students and staff were reflected in their smiling faces as they waited for the bubble blowing to begin. This is the sixth year Bubbles for Autism Day has been celebrated at North Main Street School. Two bubble machines and over 300 bottles of bubbles were at the ready. Turquoise and black T-shirts that said " Different not Less" were purchased by the staff and worn proudly today. The committee raises money through t-shirt and bake sales. There will be a bake sale on April 18th at North Main Street School during lunch period. "The teachers and students in my school provide me with inspiration. So many times they give of themselves to help others. They set an important example of volunteerism for our students. Supporting autism is an extremely important cause. It impacts so many families in our community. And we at North Main support our community," said Principal Teresa Mcganey-Guy.