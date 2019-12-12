PLEASANTVILLE — Dignitaries and honorees joined the student body of North Main Street Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 26, to participate in the Thanks for Giving and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new playground.
Principal Teresa McGaney-Guy greeted guests and students: “Welcome special quests and honorees. Thank for you for the playground. Thank you for the lesson on gratitude. Thank you for the lesson you taught my students to always give thanks.”
And that is what the students did, give thanks. Every grade either recited a poem, sang a song or did a video presentation.
The kindergarten class, through a charming video presentation, spoke of living, giving and loving displaying colorful signs saying appreciate, generosity, compassionate and thankful.
The third graders recited a poem, "The Noisy Playground," that spoke about all that they see, hear and value at school, culminating in the appreciation for the new playground.
One fifth-grade student, Angel Rosales-Espinoza, spoke of the top three things they are thankful for at North Main.
Angel said, “ I am thankful for the playground because it took so long to get. And I am thankful for the Hawkes family and their generosity. They make the holidays special here at North Main.”
The Hawkes family donates gifts during the holidays to the whole student body. Fifth-grader Na’siah Williams was thankful for the staff that helps them learn. Na’siah concluded a team video commenting “ It’s not about what you get, but about being grateful for what you have and what you can give others.”
Many of the honorees who were thanked for giving to the North Main Street School elementary students spoke to the student body.
To name only a few of a total of 12 organizations and individuals that were thanked:
Firefighter Chuck Brown said about the coat drive, “We come to North Main Street School every year so you don’t have to be cold."
Pleasantville Police Officers Stacy Schlachter and William Nickerson were at North Main Street Elementary School as part of Shop with a Cop. Schlachter spoke about how Shop with a Cop is growing and now includes EMS, firefighters and the armed forces.
Fresh Start Church was honored for donated food baskets.
ACBA Young Lawyers Division, of the Atlantic County Bar Association, was honored for the holiday party.
Before moving outside for the ribbon cutting ceremony on the new playground, interim Superintendent Dennis J. Anderson spoke. "Pleasantville community is a giving, giving community. I say, thank you."
Anderson went on to thank the teachers for all the care and love they give to the students. He closed his remarks on a cheerful note, commenting on the new playground, "I can't wait to get on the swing out there."
There was an electric feel in the air as the entire room of honorees, dignitaries, students and teachers paraded outside for the ceremony on the new playground donated by Lowes. A cloudless, brilliant, blue sky greeted everyone as they surrounded the playground.
Mark Santanello, North Main Street School's guidance counselor, reminisced about what it was like before.
“From 1995 until now there have been great things and changes that happened at North Main. Our old playground used to be that parking lot back there. So this change may be one of the most awesome changes that we have had at North Main. So I want to say thank you to Mrs. McGaney-Guy and anyone that had a part in this. Congratulate them because this is one of the best changes I have seen for our students. So thank you Mrs. McGaney-Guy.”
McGaney-Guy cut the yellow ribbon tied around the bright green playground equipment and invited a few of the dignitaries to join her on the swings. A slight breeze carried the gales of laughter from students as they watched and applauded seeing McGaney-Guy gently pushing Mayor Jesse Tweedle Sr. on a swing along with interim Assistant Superintendent Carmine C. Bonnami, who was pushing Anderson on a swing.
Tweedle said to those gathered, "Have a safe and wonderful holiday. Students are our most precious gift.”
