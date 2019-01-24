Our Lady of Guadalupe celebrated at Pleasantville church

Our Lady Star of the East Maronite Catholic Church in Pleasantville held its Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration in December. Pastor Abouna Kamil led an outdoor procession around the church followed by a program featuring children from Pleasantville and Galloway Township. Our Lady of Guadalupe is celebrated throughout Mexico and the United States. According to tradition, the Virgin Mary appeared to Juan Diego, who was an Aztec convert to Christianity, on Tepayac Hill, now a suburb of Mexico City, and requested that a shrine to her be built on that spot. The site of the Miracle of the Roses is a national shrine in Mexico.