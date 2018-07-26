June Rosenthal celebrated her 100th birthday Monday, June 25.
She was born June 25, 1918, in New York City. Rosenthal grew up there and on Long Island, New York, and entered nursing school when World War II was declared. She became a registered nurse and married Air Force Capt. Robert Rosenthal, of San Francisco, California, in 1945, the end of the war. June had five children (three surviving), has eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren with a third expected in October.
The family moved to West Virginia. June worked as an R.N. in labor and delivery 14 years at the local Catholic hospital. The family moved to New Jersey and she worked 24 years until she was 75 as an R.N. at Our Lady's Center.
At this time June devoted her time and energy to volunteer work. She volunteered one to two days a week at Shore Memorial Hospital and worked pastoral care through Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. This work took her to the local nursing homes, of which Our Lady's Center was an important part, and also to shut-ins living in private homes.