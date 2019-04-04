Performances of 'Peter Pan Jr.' planned at Emma C. Attales School

ABSECON — Students at Emma C. Attales School will perform Disney's "Peter Pan Jr." on April 11 and 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the school's auditorium.
The 60-minute musical, designed for middle-school performers, is based on the play by J.M. Barrie and the 1953 Disney film. The cast contains about 35 students, led by four staff members.
"Peter Pan Jr." is the story of the boy who would not grow up and the girl who has to. After finding his shadow in the Darling family nursery, Peter teaches Wendy, Michael and John how to fly and sweeps them off to Neverland. They meet the lost boys, mermaids, Indians, and of course, pirates.
If the children are ever to return home, Peter must defeat Captain Hook with the help of Tinker Bell and her fairy friends. "Peter Pan Jr." features classic songs from the 1953 film such as, "You Can Fly!" "Following the Leader" and "The Second Star to the Right," as well as songs from the Pirates of the Caribbean ride and the 2008 Disney film "Tinker Bell."
"Peter Pan Jr." is open to the public. Admission will be $5 for adults and $3 for children.