Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
James C. Suveges, 60, of Atlantic City, was arrested on July 25, and charged with public possession of an open alcoholic beverage.
Gamar A. Rosado, 47, Pleasantville, was arrested on July 25, and charged with possession of marijuana under 50g.
Shaniyah Dixon, 21, of Egg harbor Township, was arrested on July 26, and charged with simple assault.
Frank J. Guenther, 32, of Pleasantville, was arrested on July 27, and charged with aggravated assault with bodily injury, aggravated assault by bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer, assault on police, simple use and threat to use force, and refused to be finger printed.
Thomas J. Barber Jr., 54, of Pleasantville, was arrested on July 28, and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.
Richard Boykin, 31, of Galloway Township, was arrested on July 28, and charged with harassment.
Jose A. Ortiz, 50, of Pleasantville, was arrested on July 29, and charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, and cause and attempt to cause bodily injury.
Matthew T. Gallagher, 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested on July 29, and charged with posses of a controlled substance: cocaine.
A 17-year-old male, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on July 30, and charged with manufacturing/distributing/possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, distribution/possession of a prescription drug, and manufacturing/distribution/possession of other drug.