Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.

PRISTERA, DENISE 58, GALLOWAY, NJ, DRIVING AFTER DL/REGISTRATION SUSPENDED/REVOKED, 9/18/2019

VALENTINE, DONTE J 19, PLEASANTVILLE, NJ SIMPLE ASSAULT, 9/20 /2019

FONTAIN, EBONY R 31, ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, SHOPLIFTING (> =$200-< $500)- 4th DEG 9/20/2019

FANDUIZ, EDUARDO 34, PLEASANTVILLE, NJ, ASSAULT 09/21/2019

HARRIS, KISHA S 48, PLEASANTVILLE, NJ, CONSPIRACY 9/21/2019

RODRIGUEZ-RODAS, JOSEPH J 27, GALLOWAY, NJ, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 9/21/2019

APPLEWHITE, MICHAEL A, 31 PLEASANTVILLE, NJ, CONTEMPT 9/21/2019

LOPEZ, JOSE N 50, ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, LEWDNESS 9/21/2019

SIMMONS, CLARENCE W 46, PLEASANTVILLE, NJ, POSSESS CERTAIN WEAPONS; RESISTING ARREST; OBSTRUCT ADMIN OF LAW 9/23/2019

VILELLA, ROBERTO JR 24, PLEASANTVILLE, NJ, SIMPLE ASSAULT 9/23/2019

Load comments