Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
PRISTERA, DENISE 58, GALLOWAY, NJ, DRIVING AFTER DL/REGISTRATION SUSPENDED/REVOKED, 9/18/2019
VALENTINE, DONTE J 19, PLEASANTVILLE, NJ SIMPLE ASSAULT, 9/20 /2019
FONTAIN, EBONY R 31, ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, SHOPLIFTING (> =$200-< $500)- 4th DEG 9/20/2019
FANDUIZ, EDUARDO 34, PLEASANTVILLE, NJ, ASSAULT 09/21/2019
HARRIS, KISHA S 48, PLEASANTVILLE, NJ, CONSPIRACY 9/21/2019
RODRIGUEZ-RODAS, JOSEPH J 27, GALLOWAY, NJ, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 9/21/2019
APPLEWHITE, MICHAEL A, 31 PLEASANTVILLE, NJ, CONTEMPT 9/21/2019
LOPEZ, JOSE N 50, ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, LEWDNESS 9/21/2019
SIMMONS, CLARENCE W 46, PLEASANTVILLE, NJ, POSSESS CERTAIN WEAPONS; RESISTING ARREST; OBSTRUCT ADMIN OF LAW 9/23/2019
VILELLA, ROBERTO JR 24, PLEASANTVILLE, NJ, SIMPLE ASSAULT 9/23/2019
