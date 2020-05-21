Davis, Christal D., 30, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 13 and charged with possession/use of CDS, obt/sell CDS in public possession of drug paraphernalia.
Black, Anthony, 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 13 and charged with manufacture/distribute CDS obt/sell CDS in public.
Dunlap, Kinglee, 46, of Mays Landing, was arrested May 13 and charged with possession/use of CDS, obt/sell CDS in public possession of drug paraphernalia.
Martinez, Joseph E., 22, of Galloway Township, was arrested May 13 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Johnson, Marcel Jr., 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 14 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Smart, Milton T., 29, of Vineland, was arrested May 16 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of marijuana/hash under.
A 17-year-old male, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 19 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under.
Black, Anthony, 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 19 and charged with possession of CDS or ananlog.
Estiverne, Jean M., 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 19 and charged with possession of CDS heroin, possession of marijuana/hash under distribute heroin/cocaine.
Desir, Dorbensley, 20, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 19 and charged with possession of CDS heroin, possession of marijuana/hash under, distribute heroin/cocaine.
