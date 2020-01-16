PLEASANTVILLE — The city branch of the Atlantic County Library System has a variety of events schedule in the coming months
The library is at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. It may be reached at 609-641-1778.
Upcoming events
ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: The library will hold an ongoing book sale through March 31 during regular branch hours. All are welcome to visit the book sale room and find readable, video and audio treasures at a bargain. Proceeds benefit the Atlantic County Library Foundation's (aclf.us) support of programming.
PUZZLE ME THIS: The library invites adults to engage their brain at its second-floor jigsaw puzzle station through March 31 during regular branch hours. Working on a puzzle is a great way to sharpen your mind, de-stress, and meet new friends.
CYBER THURSDAYS: The library will offer Cyber Thursday for adults 6 p.m. Jan. 30 Registration is requested. Learn to use computers to create email, Word documents, a Facebook account and more. Mouse and keyboarding skills are required.
SPANISH-ENGLISH SATURDAY STORYTIME: The library invites children ages 3-12 to Spanish-English Saturday Storytime 10:30 a.m. Jan. 25; younger children must be accompanied by an adult. Join Miss Anna for this lively bilingual storytime for kids and their parents/caregivers. Explore books, songs and rhymes in Spanish and English.
MOUSE-AROUND MONDAYS: The library offers free computer-training time titled Mouse-Around Monday 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. The computer-literacy program is open to adults. Registration is requested. Learn computer basics.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: The library offers adults an opportunity to learn conversational English 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. Would you like to practice your English in a welcoming setting or do you need help learning conversational English to prepare for your citizenship test? Join this group, led by a native speaker of English.
MEET YOUR COUNTY SURROGATE: The library will hold a special Meet Your County Surrogate event for adults 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Did you know Atlantic County provides assistance in many essential matters, such as guardianships, estates, wills and a wide variety of other issues? Here's your opportunity to learn about these and other legal documents in this free informational session with your county surrogate.
