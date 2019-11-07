ATTENTION PLEASANTVILLE RESIDENTS & BUSINESS LEADERS

The Pleasantville Economic Development, Tourism and Special Events Advisory Committee will be accepting nominations for Pleasantville Business of the Year Awards and we invite your participation by nominating an “Established Business” and an “Outstanding Business”.  The business must be involved in the community and be a sustainable business for at least 3 years.  Please email nominations to Pleasantvillebiz@gmail.com.  Nomination forms are also available at City Hall.  Deadline for submission is Dec. 1, 2019

