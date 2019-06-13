Pleasantville celebrates its First Annual Police Appreciation Day

PLEASANTVILLE - The city celebrated its first annual Police Appreciation Day on June 6.
The event was hosted by the Pleasantville Community Police Advisory Committee, the Pleasantville Police and Fire Chaplains’ Squad and La Cosecha Food Market.
Jose Marin, owner of La Cosecha, graciously provided an area in front of the market to accommodate tents and tables. In addition, his Mambo restaurant provided Colombian coffee and pastries for the event.
Our first Police Appreciation Day provided our community with an opportunity to engage our Police Department and enjoy getting to know them, from command personnel through the detective bureau, to rank and file patrol officers.
Mayor Jesse Tweedle was on hand to thank our Police Department and talk with community members.
Cindy Pitts, who owns Lucky Dog Custom Apparel, as well as Pat Royal and Pastor Kevin Ragland, who leads Lighthouse Community Church, were on hand from the Community Police Advisory Board to greet the community as well.
Thank you to all who participated. Our city is served by dedicated men and women in police and fire departments and it’s great to acknowledge them.