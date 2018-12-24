Pleasantville Fire Department gives coats to schoolchildren

PLEASANTVILLE — The Fire Department provided winter coats for area children in need of some extra warmth.
Organized through the nonprofit Operation Warm, Fire Department members recently distributed coats at the South Main Street and Washington Avenue schools, led by Pleasantville firefighter Inspector Anton Brown.
About 100 coats were purchased through the Operation Warm organization and funding came through local sponsors, including Morgan Stanley, D’Arcy Johnson Day and Shore Federal Credit Union.