On June 16th the Pleasantville Fire Department were hosts to a bicycle group of firemen from Germany. Their journey started in New York City visiting the Freedom Tower and the 9/11 memorial pools. From there they rode to Asbury Park where they stayed for the night. The next leg would bring them to the Pleasantville Fire Dept. The night was spent having dinner with the on duty shift, including a tour of the fire house, the different types of equipment they were not familiar with and stories of the different fires each department has been to over the years. Early the next morning they departed south heading to the Cape May Ferry where they would stay in Lewes, Delaware. The end of their tour would eventually be Virginia Beach, Virginia. Every 3 years their department participates in taking a tour like this in different countries. The Pleasantville Fire Dept. was honored to have been chosen to be a part of their experience.