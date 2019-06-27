On June 6th the Pleasantville Fire Dept. held its annual field day for the city’s 5th Graders. This year was the 20th anniversary since it was started back in 1999.
The city's four elementary schools' 5th grade classes competed in various events against each other. This year, Leeds Avenue School took first place, Washington Avenue School took second, North Main Street School placed third and South Main Street School placed fourth.
The Fire Department members treated those who attended with burgers, drinks, and of course a DJ to honor the anniversary. The event was co-sponsored by the Pleasantville Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 2616 and the Pleasantville Fire Officers IAFF Local 4928. A great time was had by all.