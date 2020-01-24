PLEASANTVILLE — The city branch of the Atlantic County Library System is planning a variety of events for February.
The library is at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and can be reached at 609-641-1778.
ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE
The library will have an ongoing book sale from Feb. 1 to March 31 during regular branch hours. All are welcome to visit the book sale room and find readable, video and audio treasures at a bargain. Proceeds benefit the Atlantic County Library Foundation's support of programming in your library branch. www.aclf.us
PUZZLE ME THIS
The library invites adults to engage their brain at the second-floor jigsaw puzzle station Feb. 1 to March 31 during regular branch hours. Working on a puzzle is a great way to sharpen your mind, de-stress and meet new friends.
RHYTHM & RHYME STORYTIME
The library will offer Rhythm & Rhyme Storytime 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Feb. 1, 15 and 29 for ages 3 to 5; children must be accompanied by an adult. The library says this storytime will be filled with the rhymes and rhythms of your favorite storybooks — and some new ones as well!
A TRIBUTE TO SARAH VAUGHAN
The library will host a special tribute to Sarah Vaughan 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, for all ages. Registration is requested. Join Tony Day and his Across the Globe music group as they celebrate the life and legacy of Sarah Vaughan in an afternoon filled with the songs that made her career. Light refreshments will be served. Please advise staff of food allergies.
MOUSE-AROUND MONDAYS
The library will offer free computer-training events titled Mouse-Around Mondays 10 a.m. Mondays, Feb. 3 and 24.The computer-literacy programs are open to adults. Registration is requested. Learn computer basics, such as mousing skills, creating Word documents and surfing the Internet.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP
The library will offer adults a weekly opportunity to learn conversational English 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Would you like to practice your English in a welcoming setting or do you need help learning conversational English to prepare for your citizenship test? Join this group, led by a native speaker of English.
CYBER THURSDAYS
The library will offer Cyber Thursdays for adults each week 6 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27. Registration is requested. Learn to use computers to create email, Word documents, a Facebook account and more. Mouse and keyboarding skills are required.
SPANISH-ENGLISH SATURDAY STORYTIME
Library invites children ages 3 to 12 to Spanish-English Saturday Storytime 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8 and 22. Younger children must be accompanied by an adult. Join Miss Anna for this lively bilingual storytime for kids and their parents/caregivers. Explore books, songs and rhymes in Spanish and English.
VALENTINE’S DAY CARRY-ALL
The library will hold a kids’ crafting event 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. The program is open to ages 5 to 11. Craft and decorate a hand-made valentine pouch for your favorite valentine, using any colors you wish!
DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.: “A MAN OF CONSCIENCE”
The library will host a special event portraying Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. The free presentation,“A Man of Conscience,” is open to all ages, and registration is requested. Meet Nobel Laureate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as portrayed by a professional scholar and reenactor. This program made possible by a Public Scholars grant from the New Jersey Council for the Humanities.
AFRICAN-AMERICAN HISTORY POETRY CELEBRATION
The library will host an African-American History Poetry Celebration 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. The free event is open to adults. JoAnn Peopples leads the annual celebration featuring poetry and spoken word performed by artists and poets from throughout our community.
