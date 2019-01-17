Pleasantville library events and programs for February

Pleasantville library events for February
The Pleasantville branch of the Atlantic County Library System, located at 33 Martin Luther King Jr Ave., will offer a variety of programs in February. To learn more, call 609-641-1778.
Blind Date with a Book: During the month of February, the Pleasantville library invites adults to take a chance to fall in love with a book. Reach into the branch’s Blind Date Box, grab a random book and check it out. Then fill out a "How was your date?" evaluation form to review your match.
Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale: Visit the sale room at the local branch library from Feb. 1 to March 30 during regular branch hours and find readable treasures at a bargain. The proceeds go to the Atlantic County Library Foundation, which funds library programming.
Drop-in Chess and Checkers: The Pleasantville library will hold a drop-in chess and checkers program daily Feb. 1 through March 30 for all ages during regular branch hours. Younger children must be accompanied by an adult. Join in at the new chess/checker table in the Reading Room. Learn together, teach others or borrow a chess instruction book and teach yourself.
Puzzle Me This: Adults are invited to engage their brains at the second-floor jigsaw puzzle station Feb. 1 through March 30. Come and see where we have two puzzles going at once. Working on a puzzle is a great way to sharpen your mind and de-stress.
Storytime University: The library holds Storytime University at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Feb. 2 through March 30 for ages 3 to 6. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning. Children and their caregivers will enjoy stories, songs, rhymes and movement while building language and literacy skills.
Tony Day and Friends present The Artistry of Lou Rawls: The Pleasantville library will host drummer Tony Day 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. The free program is open to adults, however registration is required. Tony Day and his combo perform the music of Grammy Award-winning musician Lou Rawls, including some of his chart-toppers that made his career. Light refreshments will be served; please advise staff of any food allergies.
Pleasantville Purls: The library will host a monthly knitting group for all ages on Wednesdays, Feb. 6 and March 13 from 1 to 3 pm. Beginning and experienced knitters are welcome. Come share ideas and practice your skills along with others who love knitting.
Comupter Basics: A free computer-literacy program for adults will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6. Registration is required, and space is limited. The session provides an introduction to basic computer skills, including using a mouse and keyboard.
Wednesday Stemday: The Pleasantville library holds Wednesday STEMdays 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6 and 27. The free program is open to ages 5-12. Younger children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration for each event is requested. Libraries are great places to explore STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Learn together as we use a variety of materials to make STEM come alive!
Kids' Valentine Craft: The library welcomes kids ages 5 to 11 to craft a special valentine 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Registration is requested. Younger children must be accompanied by an adult. Paint a wooden mini-treasure chest for your favorite valentine. We'll provide paper valentines for you to decorate and put inside.
Introduction to the Internet: A free computer-literacy program for adults will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14. Registration is required, and space is limited. Learn how to navigate the internet for information and fun. Participants must be familiar with the use of a keyboard and mouse.
African-American Film Festival: The library will hold a three-part African-American Film Festival 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoons, Feb. 16 and 23 and March 2. The free movie events are open to adults. Join us as we explore the African-American experience through film. Contact the branch for titles. Light refreshments will be served; please advise staff of any food allergies.
Pleasantville Page Turners: The library holds a monthly book discussion 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 19 and March 19. The branch invites all adults to come together for a relaxing afternoon discussing some of your favorite books. Light snacks will be served. Please advise library staff of any food allergies.
Introduction to Email: The Pleasantville branch will offer a monthly Introduction to Email program for adults 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, and 2 p.m. March 20. Registration is required, and space is limited. Set up a free email account and learn how to use it. Participants must be familiar with the use of a keyboard and mouse.
African-American History Poetry Celebration: The Pleasantville branch will host an African-American History Poetry Celebration 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20. The program is open to all ages. Local poet Joann Peopples leads the annual celebration featuring poetry and spoken word performed by artists and poets from throughout the community.
Microsoft Word Basics: The Pleasantville library will offer adults an introduction to Microsoft Word 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25. Registration is required, and space is limited. Participants must be experienced in using a mouse and keyboard. Learn how to create and format documents, use templates and use clip art.