012320_pab_libsnow snowcraft

Lena Graham, 5, and Za’mirah Jackson, 7, both of Pleasantville.

 PROVIDED / KAREN NOWALSKY

PLEASANTVILLE — The city branch of the Atlantic County Library System held a kids’ crafting event Saturday, Jan. 11. The children made hand-crafted smiling snowman door hangers to make their winter bright.

The city library branch is at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-641-1778 or at www.atlanticlibrary.org. Follow the Atlantic County Library System on Facebook (facebook.com/atlanticlibrary), Twitter (@ACLSLibrarian) and Instagram (instagram.com/aclslibrarian).

Load comments