PLEASANTVILLE — The local branch of the Atlantic County Library System held its weekly Storytime University at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, for ages 3-6.
Miss Debbie used the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning. Children and their caregivers enjoyed stories, songs, rhymes and movement while building language and literacy skills.
Join the branch for more storytime fun on Saturdays throughout the summer at 10:30 am. The free program runs through Aug. 31. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
The Pleasantville branch is at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and may be reached by calling 609-641-1778.
Follow the Atlantic County Library System on Facebook (facebook.com/atlanticlibrary), Twitter (@ACLSLibrarian) and Instagram (instagram.com/aclslibrarian).