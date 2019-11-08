Joshua Anderson

Joshua Anderson, 6, of Pleasantville, proudly displays the turkey craft he made at the Pleasantville branch library's Storytime University.

 Karen Nowalsky / submitted

PLEASANTVILLE — The city branch of the Atlantic County Library System held Storytime University on Saturday morning, Nov. 2, with a special theme for November. 

The library offers the program every Saturday through Dec. 28 for ages 3 to 6. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning. Children and their caregivers will enjoy stories, songs, rhymes and movement while building language and literacy skills.

The library is at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-641-1778.

Tags

Load comments