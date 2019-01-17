Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Pleasantville Police Blotter - Dec. 26-Jan. 9

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Rickards, Julian Brandon, 33, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with simple assault.

A 16-year-old Pleasantville girl was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with obstruction of justice, receiving stolen property.

Burr, Keison N., 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with eluding by flight.

Kabir, Humayon, 36, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 27 on a warrant.

Caroluzzi, Michael W, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with driving while under the influence.

Hart, Robert l. Jr, 34, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with possession cocaine/heroin and possession w/intent to distribute heroin/cocaine (less than 1/2oz).

Robinson-Cintron, Mareshah L, 22, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Wilson, Jeremiah, 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with criminal mischief.

Perez, Juan, 30, of Somers Point, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with aggravated assault and endangering an injured victim (mentally helpless).

A 16-year-old Pleasantville boy was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with aggravated assault, possession of weapons unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of weapons, eluding by flight and possession of weapons unlawful purpose.

Naylor, Trevon Jermain, 19, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with aggravated assault, eluding by flight, and possession of weapons unlawful purpose.

A 15-year-old Galloway Township boy was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with conspiracy.

A 15-year-old Pleasantville boy was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with aggravated sexual assault, endanger welfare of children (sexual acts) and sexual assault.

A 17-year-old Pleasantville boy was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with distributing drugs on school property, manufacture/distribution controlled dangerous substance, possession cocaine/heroin.

Hawkins, Wendell Allen, 56, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with possession cocaine/heroin, possession marijuana under 50 grams.

Hill, Za'shaun, 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 2 on a warrant.

Egnatowicz, John, 45, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 3 on a warrant.

Kwanzaa, Chaka N., 58, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with obstruction of justice, possession cocaine/heroin, possession marijuana under 50 grams, possession of CDS in a motor vehicle.

Prempeh, Ernest G, 29, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with driving while under the influence.

Concepcion, Faustino Nativo, 28, of Millville, was arrested Jan. 5 on a warrant.

Dontae Jacob, 18, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with simple assault.

Perkins, William James, 31, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with aggravated assault, possession of weapons unlawful purpose, prohibited weapons and unlawful possession of weapons.

Csaszar, Tiffany Rose, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with drug paraphrenalia, possession cocaine/heroin and throwing debris from vehicle.

Jones, Clifford Montgomery, 25, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with robbery (armed).

Quamane N., 27, of Millville, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with driving while license suspended.

