Pleasantville Police Blotter - Dec. 19-25

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Kenneth Wayne Gunter, 45, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with receiving stolen property.
Luke X. Hawkins, 59, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with robbery and terroristic threats.
Brenna K. Baine, 20, of Forked River, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas Joseph Derocker, 22, of Manahawkin, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas P. Hernandez, 23, of Manahawkin, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tomas Alberto Franco, 20, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, possession of weapon for unlawful purpose, receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun).
Luis Diego Prado, 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with registration of sex offenders (failure to register).
Frederick Ralph Handy, 54, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with unlicensed driver.
Melissa A. Crank, 43, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 22 on a warrant.
Khamal Rashod Smith, 26, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Dec. 22 on a warrant.
Sherron Hakilim Robinson, 42, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with distributing drugs on school property, possession cocaine/heroin, possession of marijuana under 50 grams, possession w/intent to distribute heroin/cocaine (less than ½ oz) and use or possession with intent to use (drug paraphernalia).
Yaheed Abdul Fisher, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin and possession w/intent to distribute heroin/cocaine (less than ½ oz).