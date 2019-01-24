Pleasantville Police Blotter - Jan 9-15

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Harvey, Anyae S., 26, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with possession cocaine/heroin, possession marijuana under 50 grams, possession of controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle, possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine (less than 0.5 oz), tinted windows.
Howard, Keisha Annetta, 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with aggravated assault, possession of weapons unlawful purpose, robbery, theft of moveable property, unlawful possession of weapons.
Branca, Christopher Roy, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with possession marijuana under 50 grams.
Dowdal, Ryan John, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with simple assault.
Guzmanvelazquez, Jose, 43, of Baltimore, Maryland, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with driving while under the influence, failure to keep right, reckless driving.
Conover, Ryan Richard, 30 of Somers Point, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with possession cocaine/heroin.
Rankin, Jamil T., 25, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with possession cocaine/heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine (less than 0.5 oz).
Williams, Kharisma S., 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Sargent, John Louis, 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with theft of moveable property.
Martinez, Rosa, 50, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with robbery.
Vargas-Jimenez, Edison Ariel, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with criminal mischief.