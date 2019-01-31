Pleasantville Police Blotter - Jan. 16-22

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Dowdal, Ryan J., 33, of Egg Harbor, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with driving while license suspended.
Maltese, Robert Andrew, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on warrant on Jan. 18.
Ricks, Franklin Russell, 32, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Geese Jr., Christoph A., 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with sexual assault.
Muhammad, Andre M., 18, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault (pointing a handgun), possession of cocaine/heroin, possession of firearms to distribute CDS, possession of weapon for unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun).