Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Pleasantville &amp; Absecon

Pleasantville Police Blotter - March 13 to March 19

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Davis, Tiffany Nicole, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on March 11 and charged with theft of credit card.

McClary, Kamal R., 24, of Atlantic City, was arrested on March 13 and charged with arrest on warrant.

Horton, Forrest S., 27, of Atlantic City, was arrested on March 13 and charged with arrest on warrant.

Diaz, Mario Alberto, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 13 and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to report an accident, open alcohol in MV and reckless driving.

Hoyle, Arthur, 45, of Cape May, was arrested on March 14 and charged with possession marijuana under 500 grams.

Holmes, Kenneth Arland, 32, of Millville, was arrested on March 14 and charged with possession marijuana under 500 grams.

Miller, Juwan A., 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 14 and charged with arrest on warrant.

Behim, Michael, 65, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on March 14 and charged with possession cocaine/heroin.

Watson, Gary James, 56, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on March 14 and charged with failure to signal, possession cocaine/heroin, possession of CDS in a MV.

Watson, Steven Anthony, 33, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested on March 14 and charged with possession cocaine/heroin.

Cabrera, Jose, 66, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 14 and charged with possession of weapons unlawful purpose.

Kelly, Dontay, 20, of Mays Landing, was arrested on March 14 and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun).

Christmon, Alfonso S., 37, of Bridgeton, was arrested on March 14 and charged with simple assault.

Dunn, Kory D., 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 15 and charged with simple assault.

A 15-year-old boy, of Absecon, was arrested on March 15 and charged with possession marijuana under 50 grams.

Joyce, Kadeshah Idayah, 25, of Atlantic City, was arrested on March 15 and charged with arrest on warrant.

Britton-Harper, Hussan Sharif, 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 15 and charged with arrest on warrant.

Williams, Ceasare Bryant, 36, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 15 and charged with possession marijuana under 50 grams.

Pugh, Richard II, 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 16 and charged with obstruction of justice, possession marijuana under 50 grams.

Morgan, William Henry, 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 16 and charged with maintenance of lamps, possession marijuana under 50 grams, possession of CDS in a MV, tinted windows.

Canals, Juan C., 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 17 and charged with driving while under the influence.

Reeder, Isaiah R., 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 17 and charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest.

Sarao, Rodney L., 46, of Bridgeton, was arrested on March 19 and charged with maintenance of lamps, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.