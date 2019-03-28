Pleasantville Police Blotter - March 13 to March 19

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Davis, Tiffany Nicole, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on March 11 and charged with theft of credit card.
McClary, Kamal R., 24, of Atlantic City, was arrested on March 13 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Horton, Forrest S., 27, of Atlantic City, was arrested on March 13 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Diaz, Mario Alberto, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 13 and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to report an accident, open alcohol in MV and reckless driving.
Hoyle, Arthur, 45, of Cape May, was arrested on March 14 and charged with possession marijuana under 500 grams.
Holmes, Kenneth Arland, 32, of Millville, was arrested on March 14 and charged with possession marijuana under 500 grams.
Miller, Juwan A., 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 14 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Behim, Michael, 65, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on March 14 and charged with possession cocaine/heroin.
Watson, Gary James, 56, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on March 14 and charged with failure to signal, possession cocaine/heroin, possession of CDS in a MV.
Watson, Steven Anthony, 33, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested on March 14 and charged with possession cocaine/heroin.
Cabrera, Jose, 66, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 14 and charged with possession of weapons unlawful purpose.
Kelly, Dontay, 20, of Mays Landing, was arrested on March 14 and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun).
Christmon, Alfonso S., 37, of Bridgeton, was arrested on March 14 and charged with simple assault.
Dunn, Kory D., 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 15 and charged with simple assault.
A 15-year-old boy, of Absecon, was arrested on March 15 and charged with possession marijuana under 50 grams.
Joyce, Kadeshah Idayah, 25, of Atlantic City, was arrested on March 15 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Britton-Harper, Hussan Sharif, 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 15 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Williams, Ceasare Bryant, 36, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 15 and charged with possession marijuana under 50 grams.
Pugh, Richard II, 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 16 and charged with obstruction of justice, possession marijuana under 50 grams.
Morgan, William Henry, 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 16 and charged with maintenance of lamps, possession marijuana under 50 grams, possession of CDS in a MV, tinted windows.
Canals, Juan C., 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 17 and charged with driving while under the influence.
Reeder, Isaiah R., 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 17 and charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest.
Sarao, Rodney L., 46, of Bridgeton, was arrested on March 19 and charged with maintenance of lamps, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest.