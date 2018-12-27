Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Pleasantville Police Blotter - Nov. 28-Dec. 18

Police Blotter
Pleasantville Police Department arrest blotter

 R.J. Liberatore Jr.

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Shane J. Tutis, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

Clay Patrick Brown, 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with eluding police with motor vehicle, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.

Alexis Umar Gonzalez, 18, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.

Philindz Desir, 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.

A 17 year-old male, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine (less than 1/2 oz).

Robert K. Davis, 49, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with distributing drugs on public property.

Raymond W. Hargis Jr., 68, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with distributing drugs on public property.

Jibreel Maquaieabdullah, 53, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with distributing drugs on public property.

Anyae Shanta Harvey, 26, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin.

Julian Silvester Johnson, 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

Tyron Lamar Kinlaw, 42, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with arrest on warrant (2).

Anthony J. Rojas, 25, of Ocean City, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with arrest on warrant.

Samuel Alexander Holt, 20, of Mays Landing, was arrested Dec. 5 and charged with arrest on warrant.

Jonathan Van Devonish, 53, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with shoplifting.

Jamaul R. Aikens, 24, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with driving while license suspended.

Dupree L. Hamilton, 27, of Mays Landing, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with arrest on warrant.

Ahmad Khadir Salaam, 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with arrest on warrant.

Everett Sterling Miller, 29, of Absecon, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with driving while license suspended.

Isaiah R. Reeder, 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with poss. of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana over 50 grams and wrong way on one way street.

Alissa C. Kennedy, 29, of Mays Landing, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Iris Camille Ross, 23, of Clayton, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with simple assault.

Jesse Lee Osborne, 29, of Philadelphia, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with poss. of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

Isaiah Tricher Stroman, 32, of Absecon, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with contempt of court and fugitive from justice.

Lamont Duvall Cooper, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with defiant trespass.

John Manuel Mora, 25, of Brooklyn, NY was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with unlicensed driver.

Kenneth Wayne Gunter, 45, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with criminal attempt, criminal mischief, damage to property, aggravated assault (pointing a handgun) (2), possession of weapon for unlawful purpose, robbery (armed) (2), theft of moveable property, threat to kill, unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun) (2), robbery, theft of moveable property (2) and aggravated assault.

Jamar Wayne Butler, 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with burglary.

Rahim Abul Cherry, 24, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

Ryan Richard Conover, 30, of Somers Point, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with reckless endangerment/disorderly conduct and use or possession with intent to use (drug paraphernalia).

Gregory Lamar Haines, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with simple assault.

A 17 year-old male, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

Joshua M. Bloodworth, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

A 13 year-old male, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

Eric Francis Blazejewski, 42, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin.

Justus O. Iwu Jr., 34, of Ancora, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with arrest on warrant.

A 17 year-old male, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespass, eluding by flight and theft by unlawful taking / disposition.

Michael Scott Murphy, 36, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with arrest on warrant.

Charles Henry Williams, 49, of Northfield, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with arrest on warrant.

