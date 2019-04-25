Pleasantville Police Blotter: April 10 to April 16

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Londono-Rogeles, Ricardo, 46, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on April 10 and charged with theft by deception.
Gaines, Nafeesah Nadirah, 29, of Atlantic City, was arrested on April 11 and charged with conspiracy (aided).
Fundenberg, Kasson H., 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested on April 12 and charged with obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.
Cooper, Lamont, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on April 12 and charged with possession marijuana under 50 grams.
Reyes-Martinez, Manuel, 39, of Pleasantville, was arrested on April 12 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Jackson, Shemar K., 18, of Galloway Township, was arrested on April 12 and charged with possession of weapon for unlawful purpose.
Thorpe, Anthony W., 48, of Pleasantville, was arrested on April 14 and charged with simple assault.
Fundenberg, Kasson H., 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested on April 14 and charged with simple assault.
Chan, Kirron, 36, of Absecon, was arrested on April 14 and charged with simple assault.