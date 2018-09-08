Shannamarie Becker, 34, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin.
Larson F. Mathieu, 33, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with possession marijuana under 50 grams.
Bruce Alexander Allen, 44, of Galloway Township, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with possession marijuana under 50 grams.
A 15-year-old Pleasantville boy was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with criminal trespass and obstructed windows/vision.
Keison N. Burr, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with receiving
A 15-year-old Pleasantville boy was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with criminal trespass and obstruction of justice.
John Khalil Hands, 20, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with possession of marijuana over 50 grams.
A 17-year-old Pleasantville boy was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with criminal trespass and obstruction of justice.
A 14-year-old Pleasantville boy was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with criminal trespass and obstruction of justice.
A 15-year-old Pleasantville boy was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with criminal trespass and obstruction of justice.
Mark Almin Fuller, 18, of Atlantic City, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Kellyn A. Franco, 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with receiving stolen property.
Richard Thomas, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin.
Joshua Elias Brickhouse, 26, of Atlantic City, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin, possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine.
Jibril Aziz Mitchell, 26, of Atlantic City, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine.
Jeffrey Scott Mead, 34, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with simple assault.
Clarence A. Small, 34, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with simple assault
Julio F. Lopez, 38, of Bridgeton, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with careless driving, failure to maintain traffic lane and no registration/driver's license/insurance card in possession.