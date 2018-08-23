Samirah Latasha Wilson, 19, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with receiving stolen property.
David Christopher Corson, 37, of Manahawkin, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with driving while license suspended.
Kervin J. Sanabia, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with simple assault.
Luke X. Hawkins, 58, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with obstruction of justice.
Taeyona N. Johnson, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine and aggravated assault.
Louis Bethea, 30, of Absecon, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin.
A 17-year-old male from Egg Harbor Township was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Stephen Wilchak III, 28, of Linden, Union County, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with theft.
Rene Galindo-Daza, 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with aggravated assault.
Sidney Jerome Deal, 45, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with hindering apprehension, simple assault, speeding, and uninsured motorist/vehicle.
Eric A. Funk, 41, of Mays Landing, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with assault by auto, driving while under the influence, possession of cocaine/heroin, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving.