Tesean Figaro, 18, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with aggravated assault, purchase or sale of handgun ammunition, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, robbery, theft by deception and unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun).
A 14-year-old Pleasantville boy was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with armed robbery and theft.
Shawn O. Nunnally, 31, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with certain persons not to possess a weapon and unlawful possession of weapons.
Edward Miller III, 38, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin.
Wayne Carmichael, 38, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with violation of a court order.
Jimmy Mays Jr., 58, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with theft.
A 13-year-old Pleasantville boy was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with conspiracy, robbery and theft.