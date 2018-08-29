Keison N. Burr, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with receiving stolen property.
Erix D. Vincente, 37, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with theft by deception and theft of credit card.
Ray Anthony Gerald, 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin.
Abdurrahim Abdullah, 37, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin, possession of marijuana under 50 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine.
A 16-year-old girl from Atlantic City was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with receiving stolen property.
Jose G. Caratacheavalencia, 48, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with simple assault.
Richard S. Johnson, 54, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with distributing drugs on public property, possession of cocaine/heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine.