Wayne Carmichael, 38, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Christoph Thomas Way, 26, of Somers Point, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin.
Vonceana R. Reeves, 50, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with armed robbery.
Albert John Killimett, 40, of Sea Isle City, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin.
Jose Osvaldo Michael Morillo-Urena, 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with assault by auto.
Joshua R. Jeffrey Portnoy, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with driving while under the influence.
Lorenzo M. Belfor, 28, of Blackwood, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with aggravated sexual assault, criminal restraint, simple assault, terroristic threats and theft.
Linda I. Cruz, 18, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with false report to law enforcement.
Darnell Lamar Tenner, 23, of Galloway Township, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with obstruction of justice.