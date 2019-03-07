Pleasantville Police Blotter Feb. 20 to Feb 26.

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
The following incidents occurred from Feb. 20 to 26:
Santos, Adrian Rodriguez, 47, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with obstruction of justice, resisting arrest.
Clemmens, Stephen Jr., 32, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Mathew Bradley, Ryan Michael, 25, of Hammonton, was charged with arrest on warrant.
Smith, Sarah Ann, 26, of Somers Point, was charged with arrest on warrant.
Parrish, Burnis Roudolph, 45, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine (less than .5 ounce).
Newton, Anthony W., 40, of Pleasantville, was charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief.
Ramirez-Zamora, Kevin E., 20, of Pleasantville, was charged with hiring vehicle fraud.
Moreno, Dario, 40, of Pleasantville, was charged with prohibited weapons, unlawful possession of weapons.
Concepcion, Angel Louis, 38, of Pleasantville, was charged with prohibited weapons, unlawful possession of weapons.
Wilson, Khaleef Korawn, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with arrest on warrant.
Aguanno, Anthony Michael, 49, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with simple assault.
Handy, Dominque N., 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested on a warrant.