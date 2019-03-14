Pleasantville Police Blotter Feb. 27 to March 5

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Manley, Sadayah Jasmine, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with Possession of Cocaine/Heroin.
Williams, Joel Anthony, of Absecon, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana Over 50 Grams, Use or Possession with Intent to Use Drug Paraphernalia.
Legette, Latosha M., was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with Manufacture/ Distribution Cds.
Johnson, Julian Sylvester, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with Simple Assault.
Bailey, William H., of Pleasantville, was arrested March 1 and charged with Driving While Under the Influence.
Smiley, Daren Wayne, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 3 and charged with Possession Marijuana Under 50 Grams.
Vasquez-Hernandez, Wilmer G., of Pleasantville, was arrested March 5 and charged with Simple Assault.