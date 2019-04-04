Pleasantville Police Blotter for March 20 - March 26

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Amado, Chanel N., 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 20 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Snead, Rashaun William, 27, of Atlantic City, was arrested on March 20 and charged with hindering apprehension, municipal ordinance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Corson, Davis Christopher, 37, of Manahawkin, was arrested on March 21 and charged with theft-shoplifting.
Cherry, Rahim Abul, 24, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested on March 21 and charged with possession marijuana under 50 grams.
Donckers, Jean C., 50, of Atlantic City, was arrested on March 22 and charged with obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft-shoplifting.
Ford, Jimmy Ryan, 49, of Atlantic City, was arrested on March 22 and charged with possession cocaine/heroin.
Hand, Allison Olivia, 30, of Linwood, was arrested on March 22 and charged with possession cocaine/heroin.
Crenny, Stephen Michael, 28, of Mays Landing, was arrested on March 23 and charged with driving while license suspended.
Helena, Saddy, 24, of Mays Landing, was arrested on March 24 and charged with harassment.
Couch, Joel, 35, of Mizpah, was arrested on March 25 and charged with driving while license suspended.
Johnson, Ruben Anthony, 39, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 26 and charged with conspiracy, possession cocaine/heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine (5 ounces or more).
Jones, Ceasare La'Quan, 37, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 26 and charged with conspiracy, possession cocaine/heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine (5 ounces or more) and use or possession with intent to use (drug paraphernalia).
Prosser, Erica Arnez, 31, of Philadelphia, was arrested on March 26 and charged with conspiracy, possession cocaine/heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine (5 ounces or more).