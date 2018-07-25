Hikima Sheryl White, 32, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 10 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Rosa Martinez, 50, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 10 and charged with simple assault.
Max Thomas, 45, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 10 and charged with simple assault.
Bennel Serafica Reyes, 44, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 11 and charged with theft by unlawful taking.
Jose Luis Baez, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 28 and charged with defiant tr…
Lark Daniel Morrison, 47, of Absecon, was arrested July 11 and charged with aggravated assault, obstruction of justice, possession of weapons for unlawful purpose, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of weapons.
Duralle L. Mcintosh, 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 12 and charged with having an unregistered vehicle.
Randy C. Williams III, 21, of Mays Landing, was arrested July 12 and charged with driving while license suspended.
Kerry Lee Mulrenan, 41, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 12 and charged with harassment and obstruction of justice.
Troy William Nino, 45, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 12 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Desmond J. Garris, 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 13 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Tesean M. Figaro, 18, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 13 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin.
Edwin Melo-Rodriguez, 31, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 17 and charged with aggravated assault.
Michael Scott Brunk, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 18 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth Author Thompson, 19, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 19 and charged with manufacture/distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.
Speros Karanastasis Jr., 36, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 20 and charged with driving while under the influence, reckless driving, tailgating and having an unregistered vehicle.
Charles J. McCarten, 36, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 20 and charged with receiving stolen property.
Alim Q. Adams, 22, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 20 and charged with terroristic threats.
Kevin Contreraslemus, 19, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested July 21 and charged with driving while under the influence.
Christopher Jay Gordy, 19, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 21 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Adrian B. Lassiter, 56, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 24 and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine.