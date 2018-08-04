Kaheem Miles, 30, of Galloway Township, was arrested July 25 and charged with hindering apprehension, possession of cocaine/heroin and possession with intent to distribute.
Avery Sample, 62, of Trenton, was arrested July 25 and charged with driving while license suspended.
Larry Albury Jr., 31, of Marmora, was arrested July 25 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin.
Kehnirah Womack, 36, of Clairton, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 25 and charged with simple assault.
Martin Antonio Garcia, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 25 and charged with reckless endangerment/disorderly conduct.
Stephen Antonio Montes, 46, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 26 and charged with eluding police with motor vehicle.
Angel Sierra, 39, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 26 and charged with obstruction of justice.
Vance Milbourne, 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 27 and charged with possession of heroin/cocaine with intent to distribute.
Elizabeth Roqueta, 26, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 28 and charged with shoplifting.
Jose Luis Baez, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 28 and charged with defiant tr…
Anthony Fredrick Black, 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 28 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin, possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine/heroin with intent to distribute.
Amirah Monique Black, 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 28 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin, possession with intent to distribute and prohibited weapons.
A 15-year-old city boy was arrested July 30 and charged with obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a handgun.
Julio Cesar Prado-Cabezas, 42, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 30 and charged with obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.