Pleasantville Police Department arrest blotter

Jose Luis Baez, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 28 and charged with defiant trespass and shoplifting.

Jeremy Johnathan Artwell, 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 1 and charged with simple assault.

Brandon Malik Scott, 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 1 and charged with simple assault.

Dorothy Lyne Oglesby, 50, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 3 and charged with simple assault.

David E. Taliaferro, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 3 and charged with possession of heroin/cocaine with intent to distribute.

Jacob Robert Terry, 24, of Ocean City, was arrested July 4 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin.

Anthony Ledsome, 18, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 5 and charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, possession of weapons for an unlawful purpose, possession of cocaine/heroin, possession of heroin/cocaine with intent to distribute.

Durriyyah Atiya Abdullah-Henderson, 64, of Absecon, was arrested July 8 and charged with hindering apprehension.

Warren Anthony Ellerbee, 45, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 8 and charged with unlawful possession of weapons.

Kevin L. Williams, 39, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 9 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin and possession of heroin/cocaine with intent to distribute.