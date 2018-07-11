Jose Luis Baez, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 28 and charged with defiant trespass and shoplifting.
Jeremy Johnathan Artwell, 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 1 and charged with simple assault.
Brandon Malik Scott, 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 1 and charged with simple assault.
Dorothy Lyne Oglesby, 50, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 3 and charged with simple assault.
David E. Taliaferro, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 3 and charged with possession of heroin/cocaine with intent to distribute.
Jacob Robert Terry, 24, of Ocean City, was arrested July 4 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin.
Anthony Ledsome, 18, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 5 and charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, possession of weapons for an unlawful purpose, possession of cocaine/heroin, possession of heroin/cocaine with intent to distribute.
Durriyyah Atiya Abdullah-Henderson, 64, of Absecon, was arrested July 8 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Warren Anthony Ellerbee, 45, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 8 and charged with unlawful possession of weapons.
Kevin L. Williams, 39, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 9 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin and possession of heroin/cocaine with intent to distribute.