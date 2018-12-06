Pleasantville Police Blotter, Nov. 21-27

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Gabrielle Harper, 21, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Thomas Story, 28, of Barnegat Township, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Devon Quay'shaun Banks, 19, of Mays Landing, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Earl Emanual Skinner, 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Ronald Edward Harley, 42, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Dwayne Townsend, 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with distributing drugs on public property, possession of cocaine/heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine (less than ½ ounce).
Sean H. Williams, 50, of Bridgeton, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with arrest on warrant, hindering apprehension and possession of cocaine/heroin.
Bryan A. Rankin, 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with receiving stolen property.
Alim Dashad Walden, 19, of Hammonton, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin.