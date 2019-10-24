Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
DIAZ-MIRANDA, IAAN 18, OF PLEASANTVILLE, NJ WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH SIMPLE ASSAULT ON 10/18/2019
SMITH, ROBERT J 18, OF EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF CDS / HEROIN ON 10/18/19
MURPHY, DERRICK W 39, OF PLEASANTVILLE, NJ, WAS ARRESTED FOR OTHER JURISDICTION 10/18/19
FEMALE, 15, OF PLEASANTVILLE, NJ WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT; OBSTRUCT ADMIN OF LAW ON 10/19/19
MALE, 15, OF PLEASANTVILLE, NJ WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH RESISTING ARREST, DISORDERLY CONDUCT; OBSTRUCT ADMIN OF LAW ON 10/19/19
ALEKSANDROV, KRISTIYAN L 28, OF EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF CDS HERIOIN; POSSESS MARIJUANA/HASH UNDER; POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ON 10/19/19
BRADLEY, DIANA L 61, OF GALLOWAY, NJ WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ON 10/19/19
ROWELL, DESHOIN L 18, OF EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH CONTEMPT; ARRESTED FOR OTHER JURISDICTION DRUG ON 10/20/19
BLACK, ANTHONY F.24, OF PLEASANTVILLE, NJ WAS ARRESTED FOR OTHER JURISDICTION ON 10/20/19
