Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
A 17-year-old male, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 27 and charged with resisting arrest-physical injury possesss certain bullets large capacity ammo magazine possess handgun possess marijuana/hash under obstruct admin of law.
Preston, Michael J., 42, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 28 and charged with possess marijuann/hash under other-no criminal charges.
Coombs, Jerry D., 41, of Northfield, was arrested May 29 and charged with possession of CDS heroin.
Wozniak, Jodi L., 43, of Galloway Township, was arrested May 29 and charged with possession of CDS heroin poss of drug paraphernalia.
Rivera, Meraly, 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 29 and charged with possession of CDS heroin possess marijuanna/hash under.
Gomez-Miralda, Oscar, 34, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 31 and charged with simple assault.
Dickens, James C. Jr. N., 46, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 1 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Antos, Kyle C., 32, of Mays Landing, was arrested June 1 and charged with possession of CDS heroin.
Warfield, Ronald E., 52, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 1 and charged with aggravated assault with weapon poss weapon unlawful purpose possess weapon refused to be fingerprinted.
Smith, James C., 54, of Atlantic City, was arrested June 2 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
