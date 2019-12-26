Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Fuller, Dolores, 55, of Mays Landing, was arrested Dec. 11 for other jurisdiction.

A 14-year-old from Pleasantville was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with robbery-force-misc. handgun, aggravated assault with weapon, theft of moveable property ($50-$200) DP, unlawful possession of weapon, possession of handgun, resisting arrest and attempt to elude police.

Manley, Asza M., 26, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance cocaine; distribution of heroin/cocaine; CDS on school property.

Wynn, Rashameen K., 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 15 for other jurisdiction.

Boyd, Vunita S., 48, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 15 for other jurisdiction.

Bryant, Keith O., 41, of Camden, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with lewdness.

Griffin, Kyren Odell, 18, of Mays Landing, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with possession marijuana/hash.

