Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Hines, Michael G., 38, of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested and charged with contempt on 11/06/2019.
Lamin, Taiven B., 21, of Absecon, NJ was arrested and charged with contempt and disobedience to the order of the court on 11/4/2019.
Breslin, Philip G. 25, of Northfield, NJ was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on 11/4/2019.
16, of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested and charged with robbery, force, misc. strongarm, criminal mischief w/ damage, theft of moveable property and 4th degree conspiracy on 11/3/2019.
Blanco, Elvin D., 30, of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested and charged with robbery, force, misc. strongarm, criminal mischief with damage, theft of moveable property, 4th degree conspiracy and bank strongarm on 11/3/2019.
Jones, Wallace J., 48, of Atlantic City, NJ was arrested and charged with obstruction admin of law and resisting arrest on 11/2/2019.
Banks, Shawn W. 33, of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested and charged with contempt of court order on 11/2/2019.
Dyas, Melissa M., 44, of Mays Landing, NJ was arrested and charged with having an unregistered vehicle, driving after DL/registration was suspended/revoked and leaving the scene of an accident on 11/2/2019.
Hubbard, Donalds, 54, of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested and charged with contempt and disobedience to the order of the court- arrest for other jurisdiction on 11/2/2019.
Walker, Nayquan M., 21, of Atlantic City, NJ was arrested and charged with possession of CDS Heroin on 11/1/2019.
Schaffer, Kevin E. 57, of Brigantine, NJ was arrested and charged with possession of CDS Cocaine on 11/1/2019.
Black Jr., Michael C., 25, of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested and charged with contempt on 10/31/2019.
Wynn. Rashameen K., 22, of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, hindering apprehension, possession of weapon with unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, conspiracy and unlicensed driver (never licensed) on 10/30/2019.
