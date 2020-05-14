Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
A 17-year-old minor, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 8 and charged with simple assault — robbery, force, all others — conspiracy.
Harmon, Lastacia L., 28, of Atlantic City, was arrested April 11 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under/manufacture/distribute controlled dangerous substance/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bell, Robert A., 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 13 and charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest, obstruction of administration of law.
Dawson, Michael A., 45, Pleasantville, was arrested April 17 and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief.
Salaza-Mengacha, Geraldo, 34, Pleasantville, was arrested April 18 and charged with obstruction of administration of law, resisting arrest, hindering apprehension and disorderly conduct.
Kushner, Mark J., 64, Linwood, was arrested April 21 and charged with threaten to kill.
Madera, Angel, 26, Northfield, was arrested April 21 and charged with criminal attempt-burglar’s tools.
A 17-year-old minor, from Galloway Township, was arrested April 23 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under.
Emory, Shaquill J., 24, Mays Landing, was arrested April 26 and charged with tamper with physical evidence, possession of CDS heroin, possession of marijuana/hash under, failed to give CDS to police, distribution of heroin/cocaine.
Lentz, Mark E.., 25, Audubon, was arrested April 27 and charged with carjacking by threat of injury, all others-theft of movable property ($500-<$75,000) – 3rd degree.
Wood, Travaughn, 39, Pleasantville, was arrested April 29 and charged with simple assault, endanger welfare of children, resisting arrest.
Growalt, Anthony L., 52, Pleasantville, was arrested April 29 and charged with aggravated assault, strangle domestic violence victim.
Vargas, Christopher, 29, Pleasantville, was arrested April 29 and charged with fugitive from justice.
Still, Bryan L., 28, Pleasantville, was arrested April 30 and charged with assault, obstruction of administration of law.
Spence, Jason G., 42, Phila, PA, was arrested May 1 and charged with harassment, possession of CDS or analog, possession of marijuana/hash under, driving after DL/registration suspended/revoked, arrest for other jurisdiction.
Amaker, Donisha D., 30, Pleasantville, was arrested May 1 and charged with simple assault.
Howell, Latifa R., 27, Pleasantville, was arrested May 1 and charged with criminal mischief w/damage, burglary-enter structure-force, nonresidence night, resisting arrest.
Diaz, William, 28, Galloway Township, was arrested May 5 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under.
Brown, Tieasha L., 40, Galloway Township, was arrested May 6 and charged with possession of CDS heroin, possession of CDS cocaine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.